Tottenham vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The two Premier League rivals clash in a Champions League quarter-final first-leg encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The all-Premier League quarter-final between and gets underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Debate continues to rage around whether Pep Guardiola’s City outfit have what it takes to complete a clean sweep of trophies this season, with the Etihad club having already sealed the and a place in the FA Cup final, all while challenging for first place in the top flight.

Spurs, meanwhile, have seen their title hopes fade after a poor start to 2019, but they will hope the move to their new stadium will bring fresh impetus to their campaign.

Game Tottenham vs Manchester City Date Tuesday, April 9 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST Stream ( US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on BT Sports 2 and BT Sports 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth , Eyoma, Davies Midfielders Son, Winks, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Amos, Marsh, Skipp, Bowden, Alli Forwards Llorente, Kane

Tottenham go into this encounter without the injured trio of Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela and Eric Dier.

Ben Davies is set to be preferred to Danny Rose, while Heung-min Son faces competition from Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli for a starting spot.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Trippier, Sissoko, Winks, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Kompany Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Manchester City are without Claudio Bravo and Oleksandr Zinchenko because of injury.

It is expected that Sergio Aguero will return after missing out at the weekend, while Kyle Walker is also expected to win his fitness battle.

Fabian Delph has a major question mark over his head, with Benjamin Mendy the obvious option on the left, despite recent indiscretions away from the field.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Betting & Match Odds

Visitors Man City are favourites to win the game according to bet365, who price Guardiola's side at 10/11. Spurs are 16/5 to win at home and a draw is available at 14/5.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With each passing game, the prospect of Manchester City winning the coveted quadruple becomes greater.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won their last 14 matches in all competitions, including a penalty shoot-out success over Chelsea, and are showing no sign of blinking.

The Carabao Cup is already theirs, while on Saturday they booked a place in the final thanks to a 1-0 win over . Additionally, they are positioned second in the Premier League, two points behind with a game in hand, and they are still very much in the hunt for a maiden Champions League trophy.

“I know we will be judged on the titles we win but even if we just end with the Carabao Cup and people say it is a disaster, this season is already incredible,” Guardiola said earlier this week.

“[The quadruple] is almost impossible. It's just going through, surviving and then we will see.

“Believe me, I am not focused on winning everything; it's about being there and preparing well for the next game, in this marvellous stadium that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has built. That's all and we will see.”

Spurs opened the gates to their new stadium against with a 2-0 win last Wednesday and have since had the luxury of having six uninterrupted days to prepare for this clash, which manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to play down the importance of.

“As a coach, yes it is,” he said when asked if it is the biggest of his career. “For us it's a bonus to be here, to have the possibility to play in the quarter-finals with all the circumstances, and the objective is to be in the semi-final.”

Spurs pushed City hard when they visited Wembley in league duty back in October, with an early goal from Riyad Mahrez all that differentiated the sides, but since then the London club have seen their form rather disintegrate.

Prior to their win over Palace, they had failed to win in five successive league matches and now the top-four finish that once seemed a formality is under serious threat.

And Pochettino is wary of the challenge that City bring to the table ahead of a period in which his small squad will face them three times in 11 days.

“If one team is able to win everything, it is Manchester City,” he warned.

“We need to start being tough and aggressive, put a high tempo on the game and hope the atmosphere will be tough for our opponents.”

Any magic their new ground can bring to the home team would certainly be welcomed on what promises to be an electric evening in north London.