Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Aston Villa on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham play host to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte's men came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Brentford on Boxing Day. However, they have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against Villa, which should boost their morale. Moreover, no player has scored more Premier League goals on New Year's Day than Tottenham's Harry Kane (5), so it would not be surprising to see the England international strike again to start the new year on a bright note.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa went down 3-1 to Liverpool in their own back yard and will be eager to get back to winning ways to break into the top 10 in the league table. Unai Emery boasts a decent record against the London outfit as he is unbeaten in all three of his Premier League meetings with Tottenham.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Aston Villa Date: January 1, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT / 7:30 pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.

In the UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD are showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the SKY GO Extra app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Tottenham team news and squad

Richarlison is still a few weeks away from action with his hamstring problem. Rodrigo Bentancur is also unavailable with a groin injury while Lucas Moura is a long-term absentee.

"I think we have to wait; maybe today he (Bentancur) is going to have an MRI to try to have an evaluation about his injury. For sure, tomorrow against Villa, he's not available," stated Conte.

However, Djed Spence should be available for selection along with Cristian Romero, who has returned after his World Cup win.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Austin, Forster Defenders Doherty, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence Midfielders Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White Forwards Kane, Gil, Son

Aston Villa team news and squad

Villa will miss Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey due to injuries. World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez is back and should start.

Matty Cash might be handed a start after Ashley Young failed to impress against Liverpool.