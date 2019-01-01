Tottenham striker Kane excited to be learning new style of play under Mourinho

The England international is eager to absorb as much of the Portuguese tactician's wisdom as possible as a new era is ushered in at Spurs

striker Harry Kane is excited by the prospect of learning a new style of play under Jose Mourinho, having only ever worked with Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs prior to this season.

When Pochettino was handed the managerial reigns at the club back in 2014, he quickly set about promoting some of the younger members of the squad.

Kane was among those to be thrust into the limelight, and with the Argentine's guidance, he quickly emerged as one of the most promising young talents in English football.

The 26-year-old is now considered to be among Europe's elite strikers, and he has also managed to make a big impact on the international stage.

Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in as enjoyed a thrilling run through to the semi-finals, before inheriting the captain's armband earlier this year.

Pochettino was always able to get the best out of Kane, but as a collective, Tottenham failed to build on their final appearance in June at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 47-year-old was relieved of his duties on November 21 after Spurs slipped into the bottom half of the table, with Mourinho drafted in for his first role in management since being sacked by last December.

The Portuguese has won five of his seven matches in charge to date, with Kane helping himself to five goals in total while benefitting from a change in approach which has seen Tottenham rediscover their attacking spark.

Kane is wholeheartedly embracing the opportunity to learn from "one of the highest-level managers in our sport", as he told reporters: "I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much.

"But Mourinho's got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way. My top-level career has only been with one manager, so for me, it's good to experience new things, see how different managers work.

"Mourinho's one of the highest-level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him."

The north Londoners can move into the top four if they secure a home victory against Mourinho's former club on Sunday.

Spurs were closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League prior to the ex-United manager's arrival, with Kane happy to admit that the players have raised their game to impress their new boss.

Article continues below

When asked how Mourinho has managed to turn fortunes around so quickly, Kane added: "It's hard to say. We weren't picking up results earlier in the season for one reason or another. Little things went our way towards the end [against ].

"Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone's ready, wants to work, wants to impress. It's important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on. It's not just for an early period.

"We've been feeling good. We've scored goals in pretty much every game we've played with the new manager in charge so if we can get it right, grind out results like that throughout the season we'll be OK."