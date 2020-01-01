'Tottenham must be a reflection of my mentality' - Mourinho reveals derby passion ahead of Arsenal showdown

The Portuguese admits it will take time for his side to adopt his mentality, but he is confident they will catch on soon

Jose Mourinho hopes to instil a winning mentality in as they gear up for Sunday's derby clash with .

The Portuguese coach took charge of the north London side in November, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm following a dismal start to the season despite reaching the final last term.

Spurs' struggles are not yet over, however, as they sit 10th in the Premier League and have been eliminated from all other competitions.

More teams

The former , and boss admits it will take time to get Tottenham playing the way he wants, but he is determined to turn them into a real Mourinho side.

"I want the team to be a reflection of what the coach is. When that happens, that's when you feel: 'This is really my team.'," he told Sky Sports.

"This is something that is not a finger click. It's a process. But if you have that feeling that it is your team even when you lose matches - because you will always lose matches - then that is when you are really happy."

He continued: "To come mid-season to a team in this situation is not easy.

"I think it's good, in relation to next season, because it helps you to prepare.

"But for the moment it's not a very easy situation, especially for myself as this is only the second time I have done it in my career."

Tottenham are a point behind Arsenal heading into Sunday's clash with Mikel Arteta's team.

They have not finished below their local rivals in the table since the 2015-16 campaign and Mourinho says he and his team are fired up for the first north London derby of his tenure.

"When I am in a club, I like to be one of them and I like to feel what my people feel," he added.

"It's a new feeling for me when I move from club to club, but I learn that feeling very, very fast. I would say that the moment I put my foot in a club for the first time, I learn it automatically.

"So yes, I am one of them. In this case, one of us, which is Tottenham people. What is important for the fans is important for me.

"When I go to a derby as manager, I know what it means for them. When I go as Real Madrid manager, I know what it means for them. And when I go as Tottenham manager, I know what it means for them.

"They can count on me to have exactly the same feelings, the same desire and the same passion that they have.

"When you are a player or a coach of a certain team, it cannot just be a job for you. You must have a sense of duty and a responsibility towards the people who love your club.

"For me, my club, my passion, my love, is the club where I am. In this moment, if you ask me if I know how important it is for Tottenham fans to look at their biggest rivals, then of course I know it and of course I share it."