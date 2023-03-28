Tottenham players 'stand behind' Antonio Conte sack decision - Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham forward Dejan Kulusevski insisted that he and his fellow players "stand behind" the club's decision to part ways with Antonio Conte.

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced on Sunday that the Italian had been relieved of his duties after less than 18 months at the Spurs helm. The decision came after he lashed out his own players, as well as the club's perceived lack of winning mentality, following a dismal 3-3 draw to Premier League strugglers Southampton. Now under the guidance of Conte's right-hand man Cristian Stellini, Kulusevski admitted he would miss working under the coach that brought him to England in his first transfer window as Spurs boss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his thoughts on Conte's departure, the 22-year-old told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “It’s not me who decides. Whoever is the coach, we players will always accept and play for him and for everyone else. Now the club made this decision because they think it is the best and we players stand behind that."

Kulusevski added: "[It's] always sad when a person you work with and have grown close to has to leave. But life goes on and you just have to move on. He has been very important. I have learned a lot from him and I will always remember him, but right now we have his assistant who I know very well. Then we’ll see who comes in next season, but I enjoy the city and the club very much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sweden international's dismay at having to be separated from Conte reflects his comments immediately after the incident, when he came out in defence of the Italian and appeared willing to continue under this guidance. Telegraph Sport write that this isn't the case with most of the squad, however, who were reportedly pleased with the sacking - perhaps evidenced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's reaction to his tirade - having grown tired of the Italian's repetitive training sessions.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Under the guidance of Stellini and with Ryan Mason acting alongside him, Kulusevski and Co will face their first challenge after the international break away to Everton on April 3.