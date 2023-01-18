Tottenham's Pedro Porro transfer bid rejected as Sporting CP hold out for £39m fee

Sporting CP have rejected Tottenham's opening offer for right-back Pedro Porro, said to be significantly below his £39 million ($48m) release clause.

Ex-Man City player in demand

Tottenham ask to include player in exchange

Sporting CP prefer cash-only bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Porro, 23, is one of Tottenham's primary transfer targets, but Spurs' bid of a reduced fee plus an unnamed player was knocked back by Sporting CP, reports Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations will continue, though, and the player is said to desire a transfer as he eyes a move to the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham's transfer strategy remains largely unclear, with manager Antonio Conte bemoaning the lack of transparency from the board this week. Their urgency could increase soon with less than two weeks before the window closes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Porro has claimed he didn't get a fair chance at Manchester City, never getting a senior appearance despite impressing on loan. "I've never talked to Pep Guardiola," he said in 2021. "I don't think he even knows they signed me."

So, there would be strong motivation for Porro to prove he belongs in the Premier League as a rival to City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR PORRO? The defender is under contract until 2025, but he'll have to decide whether he wants to push for an exit before that date with Premier League clubs interested.