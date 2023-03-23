Pedro Porro has delivered a savage response to “disgusting” criticism from Tim Sherwood saying: “He won’t be the first who had to shut his mouth.”

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish full-back, who has been called up by his country for the start of Euro 2024 qualification, completed a £40 million ($49m) transfer in January when joining Tottenham from Sporting. He did not get off to the best of starts in England, with former Spurs midfielder Sherwood branding him “so bad it’s unbelievable” and calling for him to be taken off after a "disgusting" debut performance against Leicester City. However, the 23-year-old now has a goal and assist to his name and believes he will continue to silence any detractors – starting with outspoken pundit Sherwood.

WHAT THEY SAID: Porro has told The Guardian: “It doesn’t annoy me, exactly. You know people will have their opinion, they’re going to say you played badly, that you’re no good or whatever. You try not to even notice, but it’s impossible. There’s always someone saying: ‘Did you see this?’ You read what’s said about a player who has been at the club two days – two days – and that hits you because you think: ‘I’ve just got here!’ I’m not a machine that goes like this and that’s it, I know everyone, I’m integrated. I really hope he keeps saying bad things about me that will make me stronger.

“But it’s true that it made an impression because I had been at a big club for so little time and well… Let me loose in a prison and I’ll end up owning the place. But it’s hard: it was only a week, I’d never played a minute at [Manchester] City, never played in England in my life. It’s a couple of days, I start against Leicester. What do you want? For me to score five and cut out 70 balls?! Anyone can have a bad day. From there, I just keep on: take English classes, get into the group, adapt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed further on Sherwood’s comments, Porro added: “For me, it makes no difference. I don’t know him. I don’t know what had happened for him to speak. People passed it on, saying he had spoken badly about me. But he won’t be the first who then had to shut his mouth.”

WHAT NEXT? Spain are due to face Norway and Scotland when opening their bid to reach Euro 2024, while Spurs will be back in Premier League action on April 3 when taking in a trip to Everton.