Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Lineups and LIVE updates

Tottenham Hotspur hope to close the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at White Hart Lane hoping to get all 3 points and close the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

While Antonio Conte's side is third in the table and three points off the top, their football hasn't been as dominant as was expected after their expenditure in the transfer window. Tottenham would be hoping to establish a run of victories with strong performances.

However, they won't face an easy task against Everton. Despite being in the 12th position, the Merseyside club has the joint-top defensive record in the league, having only conceded nine goals. If Tottenham win comfortably, they will establish themselves as title contenders.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton confirmed lineups

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton LIVE updates

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming fixtures

Tottenham will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on 19th October, in a tough clash. History doesn't favour them as they lost both league games to United last season, however, a win would give them a massive boost in many ways.

After a short break of three days, they will host Newcastle United on 22nd October in another tough fixture, before hosting Sporting CP in the Champions League on 26th October.