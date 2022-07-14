Tottenham 'dare to do bold' with their 2022-23 away kit
Carrying on from the launch of their 2022-23 home kit back in June, the Spurs away kit features the same popular neon volt details that gave the home kit a new lease of life.
Launched with the slogan "dare to do bold", Nike has brought through the same volt colouring to accentuate this year's striking design. The main body of the shirt is dressed in a deep blue and contrasted with black sleeves to make the volt cuff and neck details stand out.
The Spurs famous cockerel emblem takes prime positioning on the front of the shirt, teamed with the distinctive Nike Swoosh.
Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy
We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.
The Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from Nike and the Official Spurs Shop. Here's a look at all the items available:
Men's Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Match Away Shirt
Men's Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Away Shirt
Women's Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Away Shirt
Older Kids' Tottenham Hotspur 2022-23 Stadium Away Shirt
Shop the entire Spurs 2022-23 away kit collection here.