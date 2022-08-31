Tottenham frustrated in 1-1 draw vs West Ham

- Own goal put Spurs 1-0 up
- But West Ham equalised and applied pressure
- Spurs look to extend unbeaten run against Fulham
WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham had an early penalty chalked off by VAR, but went ahead soon after courtesy of a Thilo Kehrer own goal. West Ham levelled things up through Tomas Soucek before the break, and they appeared the better team for much of the second half.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they secured a point, aspects of Spurs' second-half display were worrying. The same old problem of playing out from the back down the right-hand side reared its ugly head again, and this is an area teams could target as the season progresses.
ALL EYES ON: With Rodrigo Bentancur injured, Yves Bissouma was handed his first Tottenham start. He picked up a needless, early yellow card for petulantly punching the ball away and had to walk a tightrope alongside a hobbling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the rest of the match.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
VAR earned some more fans after a ludicrously long penalty check early on.
Son's out-of-sorts goal drought continued.
Antonio's beautiful assist got a lot of love...
Spurs fans were not pleased that Conte waited so long to make a change.
But the bigger concern was their struggles in possession...
WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs are next in action when they welcome Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.