Tottenham confirm £15m signing of defender Doherty from Wolves

The Republic of Ireland international has become the third major addition to Jose Mourinho's ranks ahead of the 2020-21 season

have confirmed the signing of defender Matt Doherty for a reported fee of £15 million ($20m).

Doherty has committed to a four-year contract with Spurs and was handed the No 2 shirt on Sunday.

Tottenham confirmed the 28-year-old's arrival via an official statement on their website: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"Doherty has missed just seven league matches in the last four seasons. He has featured in 95 games in all competitions since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, contributing 15 goals and 15 assists in that time.

"Born in Dublin, Doherty has represented the at Under-19 and Under-21 levels and won the first of nine senior caps in 2018.

"He will now join up with his national team ahead of their games away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland next week before returning to Hotspur Way to train with the rest of the squad ahead of our opening match of the season against ."

📰 We are delighted to announce the signing of @mattdoherty20 from Wolverhampton Wanderers! #WelcomeDoherty ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2020

Doherty expressed his delight after being officially unveiled as a Tottenham player: "I'm very proud to be joining such a big club. The best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I've seen.

"You can probably see it in my face, I'm so excited to get going and I want to get off to a fast start. I feel like coming here will take my career to the next level. I'll give absolutely everything I can for this club."

The experienced right back spent the last 10 years of his career at Wolves, having joined the club from Irish outfit Bohemians as a youngster in 2010. He racked up 302 appearances for the club in total, scoring 28 goals while also contributing an impressive 41 assists.

He played a key role in Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018, their seventh place finish in the top-flight the following season, and their run to the quarter-finals in 2019-20.

Doherty will now be tasked with helping Jose Mourinho's Tottenham challenge for a place in the Premier League's top four, and will be expected to slot straight into the defence.