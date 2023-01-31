Tottenham beat Man City to sign Chelsea wonderkid Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham have fended off rival interest from Manchester City to secure the signing of teenage forward Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea.

Youngster leaving Stamford Bridge

Highly-rated frontman

Hoping to make his mark in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Spurs that will keep him in north London through to the summer of 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time at Stamford Bridge, Soonsup-Bell spent time training with Chelsea’s first-team squad – with his goalscoring exploits at youth level catching the eye – but he is another to have made a push for the exits after seeing a path to senior football blocked by a series of big-money signings.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Spurs have said of the youngster on their official website: “Having joined Chelsea’s youth academy at Under-13 level, Jude progressed through the ranks to make his senior debut in a Carabao Cup fixture against Brentford in December, 2021, after signing his first professional contract earlier in the year. In November, 2020, he became the first Chelsea player in 59 years to score four goals in an FA Youth Cup game, helping the Blues overcome Barnsley.

“At international level, Jude has featured for England’s Young Lions across numerous age categories and has appeared for the Under-19s alongside Alfie Devine, Nile John and Dane Scarlett, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Soonsup-Bell will hope to force his way into Antonio Conte's first team by making a big impact for Spurs' development squad in the second half of the season.