Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any chance of there being a replay against Liverpool after his side's controversial win over the Reds.

Liverpool have goal incorrectly ruled out by VAR

Klopp wants Tottenham game to be replayed

Postecoglou is having none of it

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp felt his team's 2-1 loss to Spurs last weekend should be replayed after VAR failed to intervene when Luis Diaz's legitimate goal was incorrectly ruled out. Ahead of the north London side taking on Luton Town on Saturday, Postecoglou was asked about the possibility of a rematch with the Merseyside outfit - something he gave a fairly blunt response to.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if he was clearing a space in his schedule to do a Liverpool replay, he told TNT Sports: "No, absolutely not. There is no doubt there will be some focus on it this week with everything we have spoken about. Hopefully we are talking more about the football, that is where my interest lies. I get the discussion about last week, it was such a significant event. But for us today (Saturday) it is a tough football challenge against a good football team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While VAR gets more than 90% of decisions right, it is, arguably, not popular in English football. But it is more about the officials being able to correctly use the equipment rather than the technology system itself. High-profile mistakes are still being made but the PGMOL, the refereeing body, is trying to be more transparent and accountable to rectify these inadequacies. However, replaying matches because of bad refereeing decisions is not going to happen as that would open a whole new can of worms.

WHAT NEXT? After Tottenham play Luton on Saturday, Liverpool travel to Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League.