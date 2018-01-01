Tottenham activate one-year extension in Alderweireld's contract

The defender's terms have been lengthened to the end of next season

Tottenham have activated a one-year extension clause in defender Toby Alderwiereld's contract, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United and would have been able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement in January with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this season.

However, these new terms will prevent Spurs from losing a prized asset for nothing, although the terms reportedly include a £25m buyout clause that will be active during the summer window.

News of this release clause will come as a boost to potential suitors of the Belgian, although it will cease to be active in the final two weeks of the transfer window, assuming a new, long-term deal is not signed before the end of the season removing the clause.

The club followed the same procedure for Alderweireld's central defensive partner and international team-mate Jan Vertonghen a little over a week ago, extending his deal to the summer of 2020.

