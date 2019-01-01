Torino wing-back Ola Aina hit with three-match ban

The Chelsea loanee saw his first red card of his career in Saturday's Serie A encounter

Ola Aina has been handed a three-match ban after he was sent off in 's clash against at the weekend, the committee confirmed on Tuesday.

The wing-back was shown a second yellow card in the additional tie of the 3-2 defeat, and thus, sent off.

Aina, who apologised for his action on Instagram, was handed a match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards in the league, while his display of “intimidating attitude” towards referee Maurizio Mariani earned him further bans.

This season, the former defender has been impressive since moving to in the summer, helping eighth-placed Torino to keep 10 clean sheets in 24 league appearances, and weighing with a goal.

His suspension will see him miss games against , and , with the chance to return to Walter Mazzarri squad ahead of clash on April 14.

Aina, though, is on the sidelines after withdrawing from the squad that will face Seychelles in an qualifiers and friendly on March 22 and 24 respectively. The 22-year-old was replaced with Akwa United forward Ndifreke Effiong.