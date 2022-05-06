Top scorers: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 goal charts

From Mohamed Salah to Robert Lewandowski via Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Ciro Immobile, European football is loaded with goal scoring talent chasing down Golden Boots in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Proven performers that have mastered the most difficult skill in football – hitting the back of the net – are worth their weight in gold and can be expected to contribute significantly to pursuits of major silverware and qualification for continental competition.

Who tops the goal charts at present in the major divisions across Europe, with some of the biggest names on the planet competing with one another for the right to be considered the most clinical finisher around? GOAL takes a look.

Premier League top goal scorers 2021-22

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 saw another prolific presence added to the Premier League ranks, with the Portuguese tending to break records wherever he goes.

The Portuguese was, however, always going to face fierce competition for top scorer honours from perennial Golden Boot contenders such as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22 2 Heung-min Son Tottenham 19 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 18 4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 15 5 Sadio Mane Liverpool 14 6 Harry Kane Tottenham 13 =7 Ivan Toney Brentford 12 =7 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 12 =9 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 11 =9 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 11 =9 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 11

La Liga top goal scorers 2021-22

Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona on the back of five successive Pichichi Trophy wins – with Luis Suarez the only man not named Messi or Ronaldo to claim that award in the last 11 years.

A window of opportunity has swung open for somebody else to step up and become the goal king of Spain, with France international Karim Benzema leading that charge as he becomes a Galactico in his own right at Real Madrid.

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 26 =2 Iago Aspas Celta Vigo 15 =2 Raul de Tomas Espanyol 15 =2 Enes Unal Getafe 15 =5 Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 14 =5 Juanmi Real Betis 14 7 Joselu Alaves 13 8 Jose Luis Morales Levante 12 =9 Goncalo Guedes Valencia 11 =9 Angel Correa Atletico Madrid 11 =9 Carlos Soler Valencia 11 =9 Memphis Depay Barcelona 11 =9 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 11

Serie A top goal scorers 2021-22

Ronaldo claimed the Capocannoniere award in his final season at Juventus, but Lazio frontman Immobile has been the most consistent marksman in Italian football over recent years – netting 29 times in 2017-18 and on 36 occasions in 2019-20.

He does face competition in the present from an exciting new generation of forwards, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez leading the way while England star Tammy Abraham impresses at Roma.

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Ciro Immobile Lazio 27 2 Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina/Juventus 23 3 Lautaro Martinez Inter 17 4 Giovanni Simeone Cagliari/Hellas Verona 16 5 Tammy Abraham Roma 15 6 Domenico Berardi Sassuolo 14 =7 Edin Dzeko Inter 13 =7 Joao Pedro Cagliari 13 =7 Victor Osimhen Napoli 13 =7 Marko Arnautovic Bologna 13 =7 Gianluca Scamacca Sassuolo 13

Bundesliga top goal scorers 2021-22

It comes as no surprise to find that Bayern Munich superstar Lewandowski has walked away with the Torjagerkanone prize in each of the last four campaigns, and six of the last eight.

The Polish striker remains a model of remarkable consistency, with the 40-goal barrier across all competitions broken in seven consecutive seasons.

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 34 2 Patrik Schick Bayer Leverkusen 22 3 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 21 4 Anthony Modeste Koln 19 5 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 18 =6 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 13 =6 Taiwo Awoniyi Union Berlin 13 8 Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen 12 =9 Max Kruse Union Berlin/Wolfsburg 11 =9 Jonathan Burkardt Mainz 11

Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2021-22

Messi would have been expected to take record-setting exploits with him from Spain to France, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has found the going a little tougher in Ligue 1 than it was in La Liga.

He is, however, surrounded by a star-studded cast at Paris Saint-Germain – including potential Golden Ball winners of the future – while the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Dembele boast the kind of pedigree to suggest that they can never be ruled out of a race for the Golden Boot.

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 24 =2 Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco 21 =2 Martin Terrier Rennes 21 4 Moussa Dembele Lyon 17 5 Gaetan Laborde Rennes/Montpellier 15 =6 Andy Delort Montpellier/Nice 13 =6 Jonathan David Lille 13 =8 Dimitri Payet Marseille 12 =8 Ludovic Ajorque Strasbourg 12 =8 Karl Toko-Ekambi Lyon 12 =8 Mohamed Bayo Clermont 12 =8 Randal Kolo Muani Nantes 12

All tables correct at time of writing on 06/05/2022