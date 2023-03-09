'Top four is not enough!' - Man Utd-linked Harry Kane gives DAMNING verdict on Spurs' season after Champions League exit

Harry Kane has, amid questions of his future, delivered a damning verdict on Tottenham’s season, with the striker admitting “top four is not enough”.

Spurs have slipped out of Europe

Beaten in both domestic cup competitions

Last trophy win was back in 2008

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain has once again done his bit to get Spurs contending for major honours, with 20 goals recorded across a campaign that has seen him become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer. Antonio Conte’s side are, however, destined to finish a 15th consecutive season without silverware to their name following a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan in the last-16 of the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: With Carabao Cup and FA Cup runs having already come to a close, and Spurs only just clinging on to fourth spot in the Premier League, Kane has told Standard Sport: “Where we're at as a club, we should be winning trophies. That's always the aim. The top four [alone] is a consequence of not playing as well as we want to play. Now that's all we can fight for so that's going to be the goal and hopefully we can achieve that come the end of the season. But for sure, it's not enough for this club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane added after seeing supporters vent their frustration when Cristian Romero was sent off against Milan and again at the final whistle: “I totally understand [fans' reaction]. Top four [alone] is not good enough for anyone at this club, especially the fans. They have the right to voice their opinion. The last week especially just hasn't been good enough. Before the Sheffield United game, the season could have been a whole lot different. If you go through there, you take that momentum into the league game [at Wolves] and this game. But I feel like that loss last week put a dagger in our hearts and as you can see we haven't really recovered from that.”

WHAT NEXT? Spurs have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions, slipping out of the FA Cup and Champions League in the process, with a home date against Nottingham Forest next on the agenda for a team that is seeing talismanic frontman Kane and highly-rated coach Conte linked with summer moves elsewhere.