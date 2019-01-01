NXGN
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

‘Top and soaring’ – Super Eagles earn fans’ praise after Seychelles triumph

The three-time African champions ended the Afcon qualifiers as group leaders after humbling the Pirates in Asaba

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon gave Nigeria a 3-1 win over Seychelles as they concluded their qualifying campaign as Group E leaders.

The Super Eagles maintained a run of four wins, a draw and a loss to sit at the summit of their group with 13 points from six matches.

After drawing the curtain on the qualifiers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, fans took to social media to celebrate the team’s victory and return to the continental showpiece for the first time since their triumph in 2013.

