'Too many robots' - Gascoigne questions player development as he praises Maddison

The former England international is worried modern day players are losing their creativity

Once known for his unpredictable nature on and off the pitch, Paul Gascoigne has voiced his concern that too many players are becoming robots.

The former Newcastle and midfielder believes the pressures of the modern game are denying players the chance to properly express themselves.

While worried about the state of player development, Gascoigne singled out midfielder James Maddison and boss Gareth Southgate for attempting to buck the trend.

"There are too many robots, definitely, because there is so much pressure on players and managers not to lose the game – they're frightened to lose," Gascoigne said at Premier Sport's launch of their coverage in Glasgow.

"I always say keep trying things and, eventually, it will work out. But they're afraid to try.

"I don't know what these coaches are doing to our young players coming through, I really don't, because we don't have many players like Maddison coming through. He wants to be on the ball, he is creative, he takes people on. I've seen him do that often for Leicester, when I've been watching games.

"Gareth Southgate has done a great job, got them playing great football. They just miss that something creative in the middle, the willingness to have a go at someone. Just have a go."

Maddison, 22, is yet to play for the Three Lions but has played several times for England's U21's side.

After a strong start to his season with the Foxes, Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers has backed the attacking midfielder to be called up in the future.

"If you’re looking at talent, players who are hungry and coachable, he fits into that mould," Rodgers said recently.

"England have a lot of very talented players. However, he is one that certainly Gareth will see that in his game and how he has a real talent to succeed.

"Many players say they want to be the best they can be but they are last into training and first away. So what they want to be isn’t matched by putting the effort in. He’s a guy that puts the effort in.

"Everyone talks about his set pieces but it does not come by accident. Every day he will spend extra time on them, the quality he has on his delivery is sensational. He has confidence as he puts the work in."