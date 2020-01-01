'Too many players' - Mourinho says Alli 'paying the price' as speculation grows over midfielder's future

The England international has been left out of the Portuguese manager's plans once again, with his position at the club now being called into question

Jose Mourinho says Dele Alli is "paying the price" and that he has "too many players" after leaving him out for the second consecutive matchday squad, fueling ongoing speculation over his future at .

Alli was named in Mourinho's first starting XI of the new season last weekend as Spurs played host to , but was hauled off at half-time during the 1-0 defeat.

The Portuguese boss insisted that his decision was purely tactical post-match amid reports of a behind the scenes round between the pair, but proceeded to leave the international out of his final squad for a qualifying win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday night.

More teams

Alli has not travelled with the rest of the Tottenham squad to St Mary's for a clash against on Saturday afternoon either, with it now being suggested that the midfielder's days at the club are numbered.

Mourinho explained Alli's absence during a pre-match interview with Premier League Productions when asked if he is currently dealing with any fitness issues: "No, we have a huge squad with numbers that are very difficult to manage. I never had it, I don't want to have it and it's not easy for me to be here with 18 players and to have 10 training at the training ground.

Article continues below

"Too many players, so I start with Son, with Lucas [Moura], with Harry [Kane]. On the bench, I still have Moussa Sissoko, [Eric] Lamela, [Steven] Bergwijn. We have too many players for some positions and some of them are paying the price of this."

The former and boss has become well known for his public tirades against his own players over the past decade, with the likes of Juan Mata, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba all subjected to his wrath behind the scenes.

More to follow.