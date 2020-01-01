'Tomorrow' - Man Utd fans hopeful of Pogba contract announcement after cryptic social media post

The France midfielder has one year left on his deal but supporters hope he is set to confirm an extension on Wednesday

Paul Pogba has fans on edge after posting a cryptic tweet on social media.

The midfielder has suggested he will be making a big announcement on Wednesday with his latest tweet, which read simply: "TOMORROW" and included an eyes emoji.

United fans are hoping the 27-year-old star will be confirming a contract extension at Old Trafford following recent suggestions that he will be staying at the club next season.

TOMORROW 👀 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 11, 2020

Red Devils supporters are also holding out for good news following Borussia Dortmund's insistence that Jadon Sancho will not be on his way to the Premier League side this summer.

However, some are sceptical that the news will be a new contract announcement, with many suggesting he will instead be releasing a new pair of football boots or an app.

Last week, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested the World Cup winner will still be at Old Trafford next season as he insisted the club's fans have not seen the best of Pogba.

“He has worked really hard, he is happy and he is playing well. We are going to see the best of Paul in the next couple of seasons, I’m sure," he told reporters.

“And I’m looking forward to seeing him grow with this team.

“He will have to be one of the leaders, one of the main figures, because he is just coming to his peak time as a footballer at 27.

“I am really looking forward to working with him.”

But former striker Luca Toni has some hope that Pogba will return to the giants to work with new coach Andrea Pirlo, saying it would be the "ideal gift" for the legendary former midfielder.

Pogba's current contract at United expires in 2021, but the club have an option to extend it for a further year.

Injuries have limited the Frenchman to just 21 appearances in all competitions this season, while he has scored just one goal.