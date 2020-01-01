Togo starlet Denkey on target in Nimes' rout of Brest

The African duo inspired the Crocodiles to a comfortable home victory in their opening league fixture

Togolese teenager Kevin Denkey and 's Moussa Kone found the back of the net as started their 2020-21 season with an emphatic 4-0 win against Brest on Sunday.

Denkey gave the hosts an early lead at Stade des Costieres with his eighth-minute effort, thanks to an assist from Birger Meling.

The strike was the 19-year-old’s fourth Ligue 1 goal since his debut outing against a year ago.

Towards the end of the first-half, Meling stretched the lead for Jerome Arpinon's men with his goal in the 31st minute.

Nimes continued from where they stopped in the second half and Denkey turned provider for the third goal after setting up Romain Philippoteaux who made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

A few minutes later, Brest were dealt a blow as defender Brendan Chardonnet was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute.

They ended the encounter with 10 men but Nimes compounded their woes in the final 10 minutes as Kone, who came on as a 56th-minute substitute, added a fourth goal in the 84th minute.

The Senegal youth international was set up by ’s Zinedine Ferhat who was in action for the entire duration.

The victory shot the Crocodiles to the summit of the Ligue 1 table with three points and a superior goal difference above Lorient, Nice and who started the new season with victories.

Denkey and Kone will be aiming to build on their maiden goal of the season when Nimes travel to for their next league fixture on August 30.

Internationally, Denkey is a regular fixture for Togo since he made his debut at the age of 17 in an qualifying match against Benin in September 2018.

He has scored a goal in 10 appearances for the Sparrowhawks so far.