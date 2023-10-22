Tim Weah's start at Juventus assessed by Massimiliano Allegri as USMNT winger is praised for overcoming 'difficulties'

Massimiliano Allegri has assessed Timothy Weah's start to life at Juventus, praising the USMNT winger for overcoming "difficulties".

Weah signed for Juventus in summer

Struggled to break into starting XI

Allegri assesses USMNT star

WHAT HAPPENED? Allegri believes that Weah is beginning to find his "balance" at the Allianz Stadium after experiencing a difficult start to life at the club, having been snapped up from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in the summer transfer window. The USMNT star has yet to earn a regular spot in Allegri's lineup, with countryman Weston McKennie often playing ahead of him on the right wing while he has had to be content with a full-back role.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is growing, he had a moment of downturn but now he is finding balance," Allegri told reporters when quizzed on Weah. "It was normal that he found some difficulties but now he is very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah, 23, has made eight appearances for Juventus to date, with only three of them arriving within the starting line-up. He is yet to score his first competitive goal for the club, but will be hoping to build on the vote of confidence given to him by Allegri.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEAH? The USMNT will be in line to feature in a blockbuster Serie A clash against Milan on Sunday, with Juventus set to face Verona at the Allianz Stadium six days later.