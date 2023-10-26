Tim Melia, you are sensational! Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper the penalty shootout hero as San Jose Earthquakes beaten in MLS playoffs wildcard showdown

Veteran goalkeeper Tim Melia stepped up big, making a crucial save in the shootout to send Sporting Kansas City through to the playoffs.

Penalty shootout decided wildcard match after 0-0 draw

Melia the hero after saving Espinoza's spot-kick

Sporting KC will now face St. Louis in the playoffs

TELL ME MORE: Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia made a crucial save to begin the shootout, with the hosts scoring four of their five penalties to see them through to the next round. The match itself was a rather bland back-and-forth midfield battle, but SKC had the better chances of the two teams, especially in the second half. Indeed, Sporting had the best chance of the match just one minute into the final 45 minutes, with Mexico international Alan Pulido seeing his his attempt cleared off the line. Scottish winger Johnny Russell almost broke the deadlock with a free-kick that rattled the woodwork but it didn't matter in the end, with SKC advancing where they will face St. Louis City in round one of the playoffs.

THE MVP: Tim Melia, no doubt. At 37 years old he has spearheaded his team's playoff run, and he's well known across the league as the goalkeeper you want between the sticks for a shootout. Tonight marked his seventh-straight shootout victory with SKC. What a record.

THE BIG LOSER: It has to be the Earthquakes as a whole. They had so many opportunities throughout the regular season to avoid the play-in wildcard match, but they ended the regular season winless in five and that ultimately cost them.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPORTING KANSAS CITY? Peter Vermes' side will take on the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, St. Louis City SC, in round one of the playoffs on October 29.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐