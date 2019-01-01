Tim Cahill advises Everton on how to keep Idrissa Gueye from Manchester United radar

The Senegalese midfielder is a regular fixture in Marco Silva's team this term but he has been the subject of transfer interest from the Red Devils

Former star Tim Cahill has advised the Toffees to sign big players in the summer in an attempt to keep combative midfielder Idrissa Gueye at the club.

Gueye has been impressive in the English Premier League this season and presently stands as the second-best tackler in the league with 135 successful tackles, behind 's Wilfred Ndidi [136].

His outstanding performance in the midfield earned him the Man of the Match accolade as Everton raced to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Friday.

During the January Transfer Window, Gueye was heavily linked with a move to PSG but the Goodison Park outfit turned down a £22 million bid from the French Ligue 1 champions.

With the summer window fast approaching, the international is attracting interest from league rivals as the Red Devils look for a replacement for the departing Ander Herrera.

Cahill believes that Gueye's stay on the Merseyside will be crucial to 's success in the future.

"He (Gueye) is a big part of Everton's success," Cahill told SkySports, as reported in the Liverpool Echo.

"He is a brilliant player and every team needs someone like him. It's just the way he goes about the park.

"Of course he is going to be in demand but Everton have to attract big players to keep him at the club. He is going to hopefully be a big sign of what's to come at Everton in the future."

Gueye's Senegal will be participating at the 2019 in .

They are placed in Group C against , and .