Thomas Tuchel shopping in the Premier League again! Bayern Munich enquire about signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich, who are undergoing an overhaul of their squad this summer, are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, a player who worked with Thomas Tuchel at the London club, according to talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite starting in all three Premier League matches thus far, Gallagher could see his game time reduced as the season progresses as the Blues have signed players like midfielders Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu in the summer. Other than Gallagher, Tuchel also has his eyes on out-of-favour Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier, according to Florian Plettenberg.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? With two wins in as many games in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will next face Borussia Monchengladbach on September 2.