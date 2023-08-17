Thomas Tuchel praises Harry Kane's influence at Bayern and confirms striker will start in Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Harry Kane will start for Bayern Munich when they start their Bundesliga campaign against Werder Bremen on Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The German coach revealed in his press conference that the striker is set to make his first start for the Bavarian giants on Saturday evening. Tuchel also praised the England sta for his influence in training after having signed him from Tottenham after a long-drawn saga.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel said at a press conference: "He will start tomorrow as long as nothing happens today. His presence has an extremely positive influence on all of us. He gives 100% in every training session and it's entertaining watching him. We have already done a few finishing drills during which he was able to demonstrate his quality - that was impressive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane made his debut for Tuchel's side in a 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup on Sunday, August 13. He only played 26 minutes, however, and will be looking to make a bigger impact against Werder Bremen.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The 30-year-old may well play the full 90 minutes on Saturday as he will look to fit straight into Tuchel's plans for the season.