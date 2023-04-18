Why Thomas Tuchel feels Bayern Munich wasted the chance to turn Sadio Mane punching Leroy Sane into 'positive energy'

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel feels his club missed the chance to use the spat between the two team-mates to their advantage.

Players clashed after City defeat

Guardiola said bust-up could help

But Tuchel feels Bayern have already moved on

WHAT HAPPENED? Tempers flared at Bayern after their defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, with Sadio Mane punching Leroy Sane after the match. Mane was suspended and fined for his behaviour but is available for the return fixture. City boss Pep Guardiola has said the bust-up could help Bayern ahead of the second leg against his team, but Tuchel feels the Bavarian giants have already moved on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I hoped we would use it in the last match against Hoffenheim, but we didn't, so now the case is already closed and the subject has died," he told reporters. "I know what Pep means that this kind of energy in the dressing room shows that it is alive, that the players are angry with themselves and with each other. But, it was an incident that we do not like - it was too much. We [tried] to turn it around, we turned around the momentum and used it as positive energy in the last match, [but] it did not happen. I don't think it will have a major impact, no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have a mountain to climb in their second leg against City. Tuchel's side trail 3-0 from the first game at the Etihad Stadium and head into the match off the back of a disappointing weekend draw against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The winners of the quarter-final clash between Bayern and Manchester City will face either Real Madrid or Chelsea in the last four of the tournament.