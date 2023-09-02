'I don't know what went wrong' - Thomas Tuchel left 'sad' by Bayern's failure to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha on transfer deadline day

Thomas Tuchel admits Bayern Munich's failure to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham has left him "sad", because he has no idea what went wrong.

Palhinha deal collapsed on deadline day

Midfielder staying at Fulham

Bayern boss left upset

WHAT HAPPENED? Palhinha looked poised to make the move to the Bundesliga in a £55 million ($69m) deal but it was contingent on Fulham signing a replacement, which they were unable to do. The deal was so advanced that Palhinha underwent a medical and even completed his media duties before it was called off, to the chagrin of Bayern's manager.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel told reporters: "I was sad because I knew how much Joao Palhinha wanted to join us and what the player would have given us. I don’t know what exactly went wrong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern also attempted to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap from Southampton and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea on deadline day but those deals also fell through. The club have brought in five new additions this summer, including England captain Harry Kane, but were unable to secure any of their late-window targets.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

getty

WHAT NEXT? Bayern play Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.