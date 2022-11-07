WATCH: 'This time no au revoir' - Thomas Muller reacts to Bayern Munich drawing PSG in the Champions League

Thomas Muller has reacted to Bayern Munich drawing PSG in the Champions League round of 16, cheekily saying: 'this time no au revoir'.

Muller reacts to Bayern's draw

'No au revoir' this time against PSG

Bayern knocked out by Parisians in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Moments after Bayern Munich drew PSG in the Champions League round of 16, Muller took social media to share his reaction on the draw - and he's feeling confident!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern were knocked out the last time these two sides locked horns in the Champions League knockout stage. PSG squeezed past the German side in the quarter-finals on away goals, despite losing the second leg 1-0 in Paris, courtesy of their 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLER? The forward will be in action for Die Roten against Werder Bremen and Schalke respectively before heading to Qatar with the German national team for the World Cup.