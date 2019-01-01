Thomas Dennerby: Swedish coach considers leaving Super Falcons job

The 60-year-old tactician is on the verge of leaving his position after 18 months in charge of the African champions

Thomas Dennerby is considering quitting as head coach of the women's senior team, Goal can exclusively report.

Dennerby, who returned to his native country of two weeks ago, is not back in Nigeria to lead the team against the Elephants with two weeks to go to the first leg tie in Abidjan.

The Swede left the country after leading the Super Falcons to the third round of the African Women's Olympic qualifiers. This was after a 3-0 aggregate win over but he is now on the verge of leaving his post.

The 60-year-old gaffer, who led Sweden to finish third at the 2011 Women's World Cup in , had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to take charge of the team in January 2018.

In his last 18-months in charge, Dennerby led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2018 Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire, where he returned to lift the title in 2019.

He also won the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations in and later steered the nation to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years in earlier this summer.

Dennerby and the Nigeria Football Federation are yet to comment on the matter, but a top NFF source told Goal the gaffer is threatening to quit due to his frustration and lack of support.

"It is a serious matter because he [Thomas Dennerby] has been complaining about a lack of support which was not really from the NFF leadership but the secretariat," the source informed Goal.

"Most of his demands are administrative. He wants a permanent residence in Nigeria to stay and also support to travel around and see league matches week in, week out.

"Although he is still being owed one to two months he is not complaining about the money but the necessary administrative backing for his day-to-day activities.

"I also think the major reason why he is not happy was the fact he was not informed about some of his key players taken to the African Games when he was planning for the Olympic qualifiers.

"Well, he felt his job was tied to the Olympics and denying access to his best players was possibly a ploy to sabotage him. We don't know if he will return or not but these are some of his demands."

Having learned about Dennerby's stance, the NFF has swiftly drafted U20 women's head coach Christopher Danjuma to lead the team against Clementine Toure's side, on the interim basis.

Danjuma, who recently invited 37 players, will be assisted by his U20 assistants - Wemimo Matthew and Abdul-lateef Yusuf as the Super Falcons open camp in Abuja on Sunday.

It is not the first time Dennerby had threatened to quit for similar reasons. At the moment, it is unclear whether the NFF, led by Amaju Pinnick, will be interested to honour the demands of Dennerby.