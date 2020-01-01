‘This was an enriching experience’ - Jaidi sends heartfelt farewell to Hartford

The Tunisian football great said goodbye to the American football outfit after leaving the USL Championship campaigners

Radhi Jaidi has posted a farewell message to USL Championship side Hartford after leaving the club after a season.

The ex- U23 manager joined the American second tier outfit on a 12-month secondment after the Dillion Stadium giants parted ways with Danish-American tactician Jimmy Nielsen.

During his spell, Jaidi led Hartford to the playoff, albeit, they bowed out in the quarter-final after losing 1-0 to St. Louis after added time.

Even at that, hus contract was not renewed by the USL Championship club who are already planning for life after the former Wanderers’ defence stalwart.

Saying his goodbye through social media on Monday, the 45-year-old thanks the club management, players and fans while revealing he would spend time with his family in English before staging a comeback.

“As you may know, my journey with Hartford Athletic had met its end last week after a brilliant season that saw the club reach the playoffs for the first time in its young but promising history,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I couldn’t turn the page without bidding you farewell and especially, thanking you. In a year that was unusual to say the least, we all struggled through some hard times. I hope that our season was able to bring some much-needed joy to your hearts and your lives.

“When I arrived in Connecticut, I had one clear objective – put the club on everyone’s radar and start positioning it as a powerhouse in the USL Championship. This could only become a reality if we reach the playoffs, and we did it in style being first of our group.

“None of these would be possible if it wasn’t for the support of #FortressHartford at the Dillon Stadium and beyond. Our fans have given us the strength and courage to keep fighting even when times seemed their hardest.”

“I also want to thank the owners for their confidence and the trust they gave me the help to help the team thrive,” he continued.

“Last but not least, I would like to immensely thank the players. Together, we worked tirelessly through a challenging season. I’m sending you all my warmest regards. You have demonstrated inspiring resilience and amazing mental fortitude.

“Our preparation was focused on that aspect of the game and that was ultimately crucial to achieve these great results. Although we were under lockdown, you remained committed and that led Hartford to rank first in its group.

“I’m now back to with my family and I’m going to take some time to reflect. This was an enriching experience on a personal and professional level. I’m sure I will bring many key learnings with me to wherever I end up next.”