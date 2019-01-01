‘This means a lot to Africa’ – Cote d'Ivoire legend Yaya Toure anticipates Afcon 2019 draws
Former Cote d’Ivoire international Yaya Toure has arrived Egypt ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw billed for Friday evening.
Alongside Nigerian legend and Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke, former Cameroon defender Rigobert Song, Morocco's Mustapha Hadji, Egypt all-time appearance maker Ahmed Hassan, the ex-Manchester City midfielder is one of the African legends set to grace the occasion in Cairo.
Great to be in Egypt for the @CAF_Online #TotalAFCON2019 draw!!— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 12, 2019
Make sure you’re watching this evening!! 📺 pic.twitter.com/LTsmvTLjaO
And the four-time Caf Player of the Year winner, who led the Elephants to the trophy in his last outing in 2017, has expressed his anticipation ahead of the event.
"I’m very happy to be here today and I think this event means a lot to Africa," Toure told Caf.
"And to be part today with these legends around me is going to be amazing."
Apparently, some of you guessed right 😅— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 10, 2019
We are so excited to have Côte d'Ivoire's legend Yaya Touré this Friday! 🙌🤙 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/uhYK483Ueg
Yesterday, Caf released the seedings for the draws with the first Pot mainly consisting of nations who participated in the 2018 Fifa World Cup, with reigning champions Cameroon being the only exception.
The Afcon finals commence on June 21 through till July 19.