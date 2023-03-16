Thierry Henry holding out for USMNT head coach job - and rejects France offer to keep options open

Thierry Henry reportedly turned down the managerial position for the France women's national team in favour of potentially taking over as USMNT boss.

Diacre dismissed as France head coach

USMNT without manager since 2022 World Cup

Henry apparently holding out for USMNT role

WHAT HAPPENED? France are without a head coach following the dismissal of Corinne Diacre just four months before the Women's World Cup amid a mass walkout of stars, with captain Wendie Renard labelling the setup as "far from the requirements of the highest level". The USMNT is currently managerless too, after Gregg Berhalter was not offered an extension on his deal which expired after the 2022 World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henry, who scored 51 goals in 123 appearances for Les Blues, had been touted for the vacant France position. But after the French federation (FFF) approached him over the role, committee member Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed on Wednesday that the former Arsenal and France star had turned down their offer.

"I personally asked [Henry] the question, but the response was not positive," Aulas told Le Figaro. "He was obviously very flattered that he was asked. We did it because we were told he might be interested. But it will not be Thierry Henry. I think he is moving on to other projects."

AND WHAT'S MORE: While these "other projects" have not been specifically confirmed by Henry, ESPN report that the Frenchman is holding out for the vacant USMNT position. The ex-forward has experience both playing and managing in MLS, and has already spoken about being open to the managerial role. With interim boss Anthony Hudson currently at the helm, a return to the fray for Berhalter has not yet been ruled out either.

WHAT NEXT? For both national teams, the hunt for a new manager continues. The USMNT will have Hudson to lead them out for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Panama and Curucao, while France will want a replacement lined up quickly ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.