‘Thiago is top blood and offers Liverpool solutions not problems’ – Alisson delighted to have playmaker on board

The Reds goalkeeper expects the Spain international midfielder to make a telling contribution for the reigning Premier League champions

Thiago Alcantara offers “solutions” not “problems”, says Alisson, with the international midfielder embraced as “top blood” at Anfield.

A move for the 29-year-old playmaker had been mooted for some time prior to the £20 million ($26m) deal with Bayern Munich being wrapped up.

Jurgen Klopp was aware of the need to reinforce his Premier League title-winning squad and keep everyone on the red half of Merseyside on their toes. Thiago was considered good enough to tick that box, with Alisson delighted to have another proven winner on board.

The Brazilian goalkeeper said in the Daily Star : “Thiago is an important arrival for us not only because he is new blood but because he is top blood.

“He is a top player who already has a great history in football, a player with energy who still has the desire to do great things and also a top person who will come here and not bring problems for us but will bring solutions for us and I am really happy we can count on him.

“We have top players here, top people, really good men full of desire to win things and to do great things for this club and the desire to improve is what we need on this team because history says that not many clubs win the title the second year in a row.

“We have the potential and the quality to do that. We know the level of the Premier League is getting higher. Clubs are investing a lot of money in players, they are getting better organised on the pitch.

“We have to believe in ourselves and we know our quality and our goals but it depends how much we put on the pitch and in the game.

“Last season, we didn't think about winning the title. We put 100 per cent of our focus on the next game and the next challenge. This year, we will do that the same.”

Liverpool have made a positive start to the defence of their top-flight crown, seeing off Leeds and , and will be back in action on Monday when playing host to .