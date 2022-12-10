Thiago Silva drops international retirement hint but insists he hopes to win the World Cup in some capacity

Thiago Silva has hinted that his international retirement will come before the next World Cup in 2026 but insists he still wants to be involved.

WHAT HAPPENED? Silva could only watch on in horror as his centre-back partner Marquinhos' penalty struck the base of the post, sending Croatia through to their second consecutive semi-final and sparking jubilant scenes. For the defender, the realisation that this World Cup would likely be his last attempt to win the competition as a player sunk in soon after.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking soon after the shock loss, the Chelsea man said: "It is difficult. I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective, it hurts quite a lot. But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative. Sadly, as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy. Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva captained Brazil during their Qatar campaign but he'll be almost 42 by the time the next World Cup rolls around, meaning he's likely to call time on his international career before then. Of all the trophies Silva has won during his illustrious career, the World Cup will likely elude his grasp.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? While his international career looks to have come to a disappointing end, Silva is showing no signs of slowing down at club level. He'll be back in domestic action for Chelsea when the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.