Thiago backed to repeat Bayern Munich success at Liverpool as Alonso hails ‘fabulous’ talent

The former midfielder, who spent time at Anfield and the Allianz Arena in his playing days, loves watching the Spain international in action

Thiago Alcantara is capable of replicating the success he enjoyed at with says Xabi Alonso, with the 29-year-old considered to be “one of the best midfielders” on the planet.

Thiago was lured to Anfield from the Allianz Arena on the back of a treble-winning exploits in 2019-20 that were rounded off by a triumph.

Liverpool’s capture of the talented Spain international was considered to be quite a coup. Thiago has, however, endured a frustrating start to his time in .

After offering glimpses of what he is capable of in early appearances, a bout of Covid-19 and an unfortunate injury picked up in the Merseyside derby with Everton have kept the experienced star stuck on the sidelines.

Klopp is hoping to welcome Thiago back into his plans at some stage in the near future, with Liverpool managing their way through an injury crisis that has depleted their squad in almost every area.

Alonso is among those looking forward to seeing another ball-playing option come back into contention for the Premier League champions, with the former Reds and Bayern midfielder a big admirer of a “fabulous” player following in his footsteps for club and country.

“I have loved watching Thiago Alcantara, the way he has been able to connect with the attacking players, helping to defend with his special qualities,” Alonso, who tasted Champions League glory with Liverpool in 2005, told UEFA’s official website.

“He’s a great friend, but above that, he’s become one of the best midfielders, and he’s a fabulous, intelligent, interesting, fun guy to be around in a training session and a dressing room.

“He loves football; he shows that with his personality and with the way he plays. He’s able to connect with his team-mates very easily. He’s done it fantastically at Bayern, and I feel that he’s going to do it in the same way at Liverpool, and I love it.”

Liverpool, who suffered a 2-0 Champions League defeat to on Wednesday, will be back in domestic action on Saturday when they take a trip to .