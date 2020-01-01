Thiago makes Liverpool return in Newcastle clash after two months out with knee injury

Despite Jurgen Klopp's doubts that the Spaniard would be available, he was named on the bench for Wednesday's match at St James' Park

Thiago Alcantara made his first appearance in more than two months in Wednesday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

After missing two months with a knee injury, the 29-year-old was named among the substitutes against the Magpies, with the Reds aiming to go five points clear on top of the table with a win.

With the game scoreless in the 73rd minute, Thiago entered the match in place of James Milner for his first appearance since sustaining the injury at on October 17.

Thiago had previously only played twice since his £20 million ($26m) move from over the summer, following seven seasons with the champions.

His inclusion in the side on Wednesday was something of a surprise after Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp cast doubt on the chances of Thiago travelling to Newcastle just the day before.

“I like watching all my boys playing and with Thiago, of course he had a few minutes, I would say, until he got injured,” Klopp said on Tuesday. “So of course, we are looking forward to that, but I don’t know. It’s not really likely that he will travel [to Newcastle], let me say it like this.

“He needs a few sessions. He was really out for a long time after a really harsh challenge – that was a proper impact. Nothing ruptured, nothing broken, but that still took time obviously and it still takes time. We cannot rush that; we will not do. So, I don’t know.”

Thiago's return is a welcome sign for Liverpool, who have dealt with several injuries to key performers this season, especially in defence.

The Reds are already missing centre-back duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez with long-term injuries and Joel Matip went down with a groin problem in the club's 1-1 draw against on Sunday.

With a lack of options in the back line, Liverpool have been urged to enter the January transfer market by former defender Jamie Carragher.

"I still believe Liverpool are the best team in this league, even without Van Dijk and I think most people would say they're favourites to win the Premier League," Carragher said on Sky Sports following the West Brom match.

"The only way they don't win it is if they have problems at centre-back, where Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have to play for a prolonged period of time.

"The odd game now and again, they've done fantastic, but I know, since that's the position I played, it's not really a position for young players as such. At times they will make mistakes as they're young players, they're learning."