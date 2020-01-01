'These players are like family, I'm their father' - Mehmet Durakovic still in control of Perak FA

The Bos Gaurus quickly bounced back from their earlier humiliation, by edging an in-form UiTM FC at home on Friday.

A fourth-minute header goal by Shahrel Fikri was all that separated from an in-form UiTM FC in their round seven Malaysia on Friday, but it was sufficient to help them bounce back from their earlier humiliation.

The week before, Mehmet Durakovic's charges had been thumped 7-0 by league leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), leading to doubts over the Australian trainer's future.

After the match, the only non-Malaysian who has won the as a player and a coach was effusive in his praise over his charges' determination to recover from the earlier defeat.

More teams

"I've got to congratulate my boys because tonight they were good from start to finish. They fought well, gave 100 per cent enthusiasm. This is Perak.

"I saw from their body language at kick-off that we were not going to lose. They dominated the first 45 while the opponents came back at us in the second half, but no way they were going to lose. We had so many chances in the first half, it could have been two, three, four goals, if not for our disappointing final pass and finishing.

"After what happened last week, my boys wanted to prove to everyone that we're a good team and that one game makes us a bad team. They've shown that they're champions on and off the pitch," explained the 54-year old trainer.

Article continues below

When asked for comments on his future at the club, he responded by insisting that he still has full control over the side he guided to the Malaysia Cup title in 2018.

"I haven't smiled for one week [since the 7-0 defeat]!" noted Durakovic. But this is football, we'd copped it on the chin, but we've moved on. If we can do week in and week out what we did tonight, they can show that it wasn't Perak last week. Perak are tonight.

"I've got a very good side and these players are like my family while I'm a father to them. I don't blame any of them and I take full responsibility for everything that happens here as the head coach."