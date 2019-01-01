Theerathon secures second year in J-League

After a hugely successful loan season in 2018 with Vissel Kobe, Theerathon Bunmanthan has managed to convince Yokohama F. Marinos to take him on.

The Thailand international will get to spend another season in the top flight of Japanese football following an impressive debut season with Vissel after F. Marinos announced that they will be signing Theerathon to a one-year loan stint.

The left back will be going straight to Japan after the completion of Thailand's participation in the on-going Asian Cup to complete his medical and put pen to paper on the deal. Thailand have made it through to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup despite an opening day defeat to India.

Subsequent win over Bahrain (1-0) and draw against host United Arab Emirates (1-1) meant that Thailand finished second in Group A and now awaits the runners-up from Group C which are likely to be either China or South Korea.

Theerathon who is now 28 years of age, had already spent the entire 2018 season on loan with Vissel where he was a constant presence in the team alongside world stars like Andreas Iniesta and Lukas Podolski.

He made 27 appearances for Vissel last season and 16 of those in the starting line-up, which showed the quality Theerathon possess to beat his competition for the left back berth.Vissel finished the year in 10th spot from the 18 teams in J1.

Follow Goal Malaysia on Instagram