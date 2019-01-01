‘The world’s his oyster’ - Everton teammate Keane backs Ademola Lookman to ‘get better’

The winger took another first-team chance by a stranglehold, providing an assist to ease the Toffees to three points against Eddie Howe's side

Ademola Lookman can only ‘get better’, according to Everton teammate Michael Keane.

Handed a rare English Premier League start by Marco Silva, the Anglo-Nigerian winger belted out a man-of-the-match performance to help Everton seal a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

And Keane believes, with senior members at Goodison Park willing to ‘give him advice’, the young winger has the world at his feet.

"I think he's got a lot of experienced players around him to talk to and give him advice," Keane told Liverpool Echo.

"You can obviously see the quality he's got in training and he's had to be patient this year and wait for his chance and I think he's showed what he can do today.

Article continues below

"He's showed it in glimpses through the season but he's a very talented player. He's only going to learn and get better. The world's his oyster if he keeps improving."

Lookman has made 12 league appearances this season for the Goodison Park outfit, involving two starts and will hope to play another prominent role when they take on Southampton on January 19.