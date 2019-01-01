‘The touch from Ahmed is sensational’ - Gayle praises Hegazi after Stoke City assist

The 28-year-old benefitted from the Egyptian’s sublime delivery to score the goal that handed the Baggies maximum points at the bet365 Stadium

West Bromwich Albion striker Dwight Gayle has showered encomium on teammate Ahmed Hegazi who provided the assist for his match-winning goal against Stoke City on Saturday.

25 minutes into the game, Stefan Johansen’s free-kick was volleyed across by the Egypt international for Gayle to score the Baggies' only goal in a 1-0 win.

The victory helped Darren Moore’s men climb to the fourth spot in the Championship log with 53 points from 30 games.

And the Newcastle United loanee has described the defender's assist as ‘sensational’.

“We worked on it in training during the week and it worked perfectly,” Gayle was quoted as saying by Express and Star.

“The touch from Ahmed is sensational, especially from a centre-half.

“He showed some great technique on what is his weaker foot and I’m grateful for it."