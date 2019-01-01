The stat which proves Osimhen is Lille's go-to man

The 20-year-old scored a goal in Tuesday’s win over AS Monaco, continuing his rich vein of form for the Great Danes this season

Victor Osimhen heightened his significance to Christophe Galtier’s team after getting a goal in ’s 3-0 French League Cup victory over .

With just 19 minutes of action inside Stade Louis II, the international gave his side the lead after being assisted by Jonathan Ikone.

19' GOOOOOAAAAALLLLL @victorosimhen9 !! A beautifully drilled finish into the far corner following a Jonathan Ikoné assist and we lead in #Monaco 👏.#ASMLOSC 0-1 @CoupeLigueBKT pic.twitter.com/LxS0bhTlIn — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 17, 2019

Loic Remy’s brace ensured that the Great Danes zoomed into the competition’s Round of 16 which is billed for January.

A solid night's work in #Monaco and we're into the last eight of the @CoupeLigueBKT. 😁



⚽️ @victorosimhen9 19'

⚽️⚽️ Loïc Rémy 45+2', 86' pic.twitter.com/vSswRHgBC3 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 17, 2019

It was the Nigerian’s 12th goal of the season since his club-record move to as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

12 - Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬 has scored his 12th goal of the season in all competitions, at least 3 times more than any other Lille player. Machine.#ASMLOSC pic.twitter.com/9POL6055EQ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 17, 2019

Having scaled the Red and Whites’ hurdle, Galtier and his men now shift their focus to Sunday’s match against Raon l'Etape.