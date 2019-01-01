'The real Naby is coming still' - Mane backs Keita to shine at Liverpool

The Reds striker believes the best is yet to come from his team-mate after the midfielder's recent impressive displays

Sadio Mane says there is much more to come from his friend Naby Keita, after a tough start to life with .

Keita, who joined the Reds from for £50m ($65m) over the summer has impressed in Liverpool’s last two games.

Mane thinks those two performances are just the start of great things for the Guinea international.

“The real Naby is coming still. We have more to see from him,” Mane said,

“Naby is a big boy so he knows how football can work, and sometimes not. So he is very positive and he knows he can do more.

“I am sure he can do more. We have a lot more to see from him and I am sure we will see it. I know him very well and there is more to come.”

Mane, who played alongside Keita at Red Bull Salzburg, remembered his struggles adapting to life in before becoming a star.

“I knew him from a long time ago, from the first time he came to Salzburg and he was the same.

“He was not playing for a while and after was the star of the team. At the beginning at Salzburg it was very tough for him but he never stopped working hard.

“I’m 100 per cent sure he will do incredibly well. He played well the last two games.”

Keita has started and scored his team’s first goal in each of the past two games: against in the Premier League and in the .

Mane recognised that settling into a new club and country isn’t easy, and revealed he has helped Keita adapt to life in .

“It is not easy to move from to change clubs, especially as the league is not the same. I just talked to him to do what I can.

Article continues below

“It is part of the things you have to deal with and he is working hard every single day. I spend a lot of time with him, yes, and off the pitch I am very happy for him, he’s very relaxed.

“At the moment it is going well for him and everyone is very happy for him. Goals always give him more confidence. He scored two goals and it boosts his confidence.”

Liverpool face on Sunday evening, by which time their narrow two-point lead over at the top of the table may be erased as their rivals play earlier in the day.