The Phenomenon: Ronaldo documentary release date & where to watch

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed that he is set to feature in a documentary on his career. Now the president of La Liga team Real Valladolid, the man affectionately known as O Fenomeno will be joined by a cast of football luminaries to look back on his playing days.

Widely regarded as one of the best forwards to take the field in the history of the sport, Ronaldo played for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan. He helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 and was a truly global icon of the game before hanging up his boots in 2011.

Ronaldo 'The Phenomenon' documentary release date

The Ronaldo documentary 'The Phenomenon' is set to release in October 2022. An exact release date is set to be confirmed. The title of the documentary is a nod to the nickname that was bestowed on him during his playing career.

Where to watch & stream Ronaldo 'The Phenomenon' documentary

Ronaldo's documentary 'The Phenomenon' will be available to watch and stream on DAZN.

A subscription to DAZN costs £7.99 a month in the UK or $19.99 a month in the U.S. It is available through a computer or laptop on web browsers or via an app which can be accessed on a wide variety of mobile and tablet devices, as well as games consoles.

What is the Ronaldo's documentary 'The Phenomenon' about?

Ronaldo Nazario has stated that the upcoming DAZN documentary will reveal the true story of his football career. On his birthday, he tweeted: "Today’s my birthday and to celebrate, I’d like to announce The Phenomenon - a DAZN Original telling the true story of my career - will be released next month.

"Here’s a little teaser featuring some friends remembering when I was the best player in the world."

The documentary features reflections from the likes of Christian Vieri, Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini and Roberto Carlos - stars who played alongside Ronaldo - among others.

Zidane jokes about the striker's infamous haircut, while Maldini puts Ronaldo on the same level as Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. In one clip Ronaldo and Carlos recall the room they stayed in at the team hotel during the 1998 World Cup in France, with particular focus on the day of the final.

Is there a Ronaldo documentary trailer?

The official teaser trailer of the Ronaldo documentary, which is a DAZN original, can be watched in the video above or, alternatively, here.

