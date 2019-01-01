The new Verratti? Milan move for Sensi supported by Aquilani

The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for the Sassuolo midfielder, and a man who has represented both clubs admits a deal would make sense

Stefano Sensi is considered to be in the Marco Verratti mould by Alberto Aquilani, with the ex-AC Milan and Sassuolo midfielder backing a transfer agreement between two of his former clubs.

At 23 years of age, a highly-rated performer enjoyed a standout year in 2018.

Sensi was able to establish himself as a Serie A star, while also making his senior international debut for Italy.

Big things are expected of him and, amid talk of a possible switch to San Siro, he has drawn comparisons to an illustrious countryman at Paris Saint-Germain and seen a high-profile move talked up.

Aquilani, who has taken in loan spells at Milan and Sassuolo during his career, told Gazzetta dello Sport : “The right man for Milan? I would say yes because Stefano is young and has great prospects. In the last months, he has grown a lot.

“He reminds me of Verratti for the way he plays. Both regista and mezzala? Exactly. He can play in both roles in the middle of the field.



“As a regista, he has a very good vision of building the game, even if there is a lack of physicality. Otherwise, if one wants to build a team devoted to dribbling, he is ideal as an internal midfielder.



“Stefano is very polite and an easy-going guy, with his head on his shoulders.

“What struck me was his attention to the advice I gave him in training. He often ran a bit for no good reason and then I suggested to him the position to make the most out of his characteristics.”

Were Sensi to move to Milan, then he would join a squad working under the tutelage of club legend Gennaro Gattuso.

He has seen questions asked of his role this season, but Aquilani believes his adventurous mindset makes him the right man for the job.

Article continues below

“Gattuso? He was one of the leaders in the locker room at Milan, he had a great personality, so I was not surprised to see him on the bench,” added the 34-year-old.

“Gattuso surprised me with the organisation of his teams and the constant search for attack. He practises a very offensive game.”

Milan are currently sat fifth in the Serie A standings, one point behind Lazio in the final Champions League spot.