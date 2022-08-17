'The fun got a bit lost' - Werner makes jibe at Tuchel's Chelsea system after sealing Leipzig return

The German striker has hinted that his former manager's tactics hastened his Stamford Bridge departure

Timo Werner has claimed that Thomas Tuchel's preferred Chelsea system did not suit him while admitting "the fun got a bit lost" towards the end of his time in west London. Werner departed Stamford Bridge on August 9, returning to former club RB Leipzig in a €30 million (£25.2m/$30.5m) deal.

The German failed to reach the heights of his Bundesliga career at Chelsea, managing just 23 goals in 89 games.

However, he did help the Blues win the Champions League in 2021, playing just over an hour in the final against Manchester City.

What has Werner said about his Chelsea departure?

Werner has now explained why he decided to re-trace his steps and bring the curtain down on his two-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

“For me, the fun of playing football is in the foreground,” he told the Einfach mal Luppen podcast.

“Of course, I had great success at Chelsea, but the fun got a bit lost in the end because I didn’t play regularly anymore.

“I think the coach’s system of play didn’t suit me perfectly. That’s why it was clear to me that I wanted to take a new step. I’m at an age where I want to play as much as I can.

“I really associate very great successes with Chelsea – the greatest of my career. It will always be a special club for me. I will also stay in touch with many of the players from the team.”

Werner's fast start to life back at Leipzig

Werner wasted little time getting off the mark for his new club, netting after just 36 minutes in Leipzig's 2-2 draw with FC Koln last Saturday.

However, he was handed a sizeable assist in the form of a howler from goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe.

Werner picked up a pass from Benjamin Henrichs and let fly a bending effort from some distance. The effort lacked power and should have been stopped by Henrichs, but he allowed the ball to squirm under his body and into the back of the net.

Leipzig and Werner are due back in Bundesliga action away at Union Berlin on Saturday.