The 2020/21 LaLiga Santander calendar: Who plays who in the first and last rounds? When are the derby matches?

The draw for the upcoming season’s schedule took place on Monday, and there’s already a derby in the debut week

The schedule for the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander season was worked out on Monday evening, so football fans across and across the world now know the order of their favourite teams’ fixtures for the upcoming campaign.

Here comes an outline of all the main talking points of the 2020/21 calendar.

When does the season start?

The top-flight action will get underway on the weekend of September 13th, 2020. However, six clubs will not be playing that weekend, given that they finished 2019/20 later than all the others. Those clubs are sides , FC and , teams CF and FC and the promotion playoff victors Elche CF.

These six teams’ Matchday One fixtures are amongst each other and will be played at a later date.

In the cases of Real Madrid and Getafe CF, they’ll have their first matches on Matchday Two on the weekend of September 20th. In the cases of FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla FC and Elche CF, they’ll first take part in the new league season in Matchday Three on the weekend of September 27th.

This means that there will be seven fixtures on the opening weekend, when the new PUMA Accelerate is used competitively for the first time. Those fixtures scheduled for that weekend of September 13th are the following:

D vs

SD vs

Cadiz CF vs CA Osasuna

Granada CF vs

CF vs UD

vs

CF vs SD

When does the season end?

The final round of fixtures is scheduled for the weekend of May 23rd, 2021. In this round, all 20 of the teams will be competing and fighting for every last point as they aim to meet their objectives. The fixtures scheduled for the final weekend of the season are the following:

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

SD Eibar vs FC Barcelona

Granada CF vs Getafe CF

SD Huesca vs Valencia CF

Levante UD vs Cadiz CF

CA Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid vs Villarreal CF

Sevilla FC vs D Alaves

Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

Elche CF vs Athletic Club

When are both El Clasico and major rivalry matches?

The first meeting between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid of the new league campaign will take place at the Camp Nou on the weekend of October 25th, 2020, in Matchday Seven. The return match in Spain’s capital will be on the weekend of April 11th, 2021, in Matchday 30.

There’s even a derby match to kick off the season as Valencia CF will host city rivals Levante UD in the very first matchday. The game where the new PUMA Adrenalina, in yellow colour, will debut for the first time in LaLiga History, as this new ball is going to be used just for the biggest LaLiga games, such as the derbies and El Clasico.

The complete list of the main derby dates is as follows, with each date approximate at this time:

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: October 25th, 2020

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: April 11th, 2021

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: December 13th, 2020

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: March 7th, 2021

Real Betis vs Sevilla FC: January 3rd, 2021

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis: March 14th, 2021

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad: December 30th, 2020

Real Sociedad vs Athletic Club: April 4th, 2021

Valencia CF vs Levante UD: September 13th, 2020

Levante UD vs Valencia CF: March 14th, 2021

What else is there to know?

With this season starting so late due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delayed end to last season, there will be several midweek rounds in the 2020/21 campaign and matches will also take place through the Christmas and New Year period (even when there will also be some days off for the footballers).

It’s also important to note that the schedule is asymmetrical, so the order of Matchday One to Matchday 19 will be different from the order of Matchday 20 to Matchday 38.

If you want to know the whole LaLiga Santander calendar, just visit LaLiga official site.