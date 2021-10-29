'That's the top of the world' - USMNT star Pepi reiterates dreams of Real Madrid move

FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi says he dreams of playing for Real Madrid at some stage in his career.

The 18-year-old is one of the brightest young talents to emerge from MLS in recent years and is already a star with the U.S. men's national team.

His performances have attracted the interest of a host of top European sides, though it appears his heart is set on one club in particular.

What was said?

When asked what club his dream destination would be, Pep told the 90Min podcast: "That's a fairly easy question. I always tell my parents, always tell my agent, that my dream has always been playing for Real Madrid.

"Before I even retire I want to play a couple of years. Not just months, I want to play at least three, four years in Real Madrid. Just, I feel like that's the top of the world. That would be amazing for me."

The bigger picture

A move to a club of Real Madrid’s stature would not be an unrealistic prospect for Pepi if his career maintains its upward trajectory.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Ajax are among the clubs linked with a move for the starlet, who has been compared to Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Eden Dzeko.

The teenager is among the top scorers in MLS with 13 goals in 29 appearances this season despite FC Dallas’ struggles at the foot of the Western Conference.

He has also already made his mark at international level, with four goals in three appearances since making his senior debut in September.

Pepi looks set to be the latest American export to make his mark in one of Europe's top leagues.

