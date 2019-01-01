‘Thank you Thailand’ – How Twitter reacted to Super Falcons’ qualification for Women's World Cup Round of 16

Thomas Dennerby’s ladies had to wait for the outcome of the last group game to know their fate of making it to the next round

Results of the last Group F game between and favoured 's progress to the Round of 16 and football enthusiasts have taken to social media to shower praise on the Asian country for not conceding more than two goals on Thursday.

Having conceded five goals in their matches against the United States and , Chile needed to score three goals in order to advance to the next round with a better goal difference than the Super Falcons.

But held their ground for a goalless first-half and ensured the South Americans did not score more than two goals after the restart.

The 2-0 victory at confirmed the Super Falcons’ progress as the second African team after , that will be playing in the last-16 stage of the Women’s World Cup in .

Nigeria have set a date with on Saturday but fans across the country appreciated Thailand for their efforts despite conceding 20 goals in the group stage.

#FIFAWWC



Someone said that Nigeria Super Falcons bought enough Thailand's rice earlier today after soliciting for our prayers.



Now, Thailand has rewarded us.



Unto the round of 16 pic.twitter.com/20endMwHyJ — Samuel C Dike 🇳🇬 (@asterix_samD) June 20, 2019

Calculating what Cameroon vs New Zealand & Chile vs Thailand will play for us to qualify was all what I did with my break time at work today. 🙄 Congratulations Nigeria. Super Falcons ✅ — Opeyemi 🇳🇬 (@Agboyi_boy) June 20, 2019

Thank you Thailand

Hard Luck Chile + Omolara

Congratulations Nigeria

Next, Super Falcons v Germany #THACHI pic.twitter.com/vSWNQ9GVWC — David Eze (@DixLow) June 20, 2019

#Super Falcons

Super Falcons crawls into the last #FIFAWWC 16.



#Super Falcons

Super Falcons crawls into the last #FIFAWWC 16.

Thank you Thailand, we will continue to buy your rice.



Thank you Thailand, we will continue to buy your rice. pic.twitter.com/Z3S807zVTI — samsax (@samsax17) June 20, 2019

To Thailand and also Chile, all I can say is thank you. And I hope we defeat Germany in the Knock outs. Let go super falcons🙏. Make Nigeria 🇳🇬 proud #THACHI — Paul Richard (@Richardpaul06) June 20, 2019

Thanks to Thailand for helping the Super Falcons qualify, we will continue to patronise your rice. Nice doing business with you!😂 — Loyal Adokiye (@Loyal_O_Adokiye) June 20, 2019

I’m adopting Thailand 😍😍😍😍🇹🇭 as my second country. #FIFAWWC Super falcons.. — MASTERPIECE👌 (@AdekunleAyan) June 20, 2019

Super Falcons are through to the knockout stage. YASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS



Thailand God bless you! — 🇨🇦Onyeisi Canada🇨🇦 (@Prinxcharles01) June 20, 2019

Congratulations to 🇳🇬Nigeria Super Falcons for going through to the next round of FIFA women world cup. Thank you Thailand for not conceding more than two goals. We are indeed very grateful ✌️#FIFAWWC #SuperFalcons — kareem Ishola (@Merozoites) June 20, 2019

Congratulations to super falcons



Thank you Thailand 🙌 — Akano Babatunde 🇳🇬 (@Yussy4u) June 20, 2019

Yes...thank you #Thailand. #Super Falcons are in the round of 16. — Deji (@DejiLaw) June 20, 2019

Our super falcons reaction after qualifying was so inspiring. Thanks to Thailand. We move to round of 16. Congratulations Nigeria pic.twitter.com/JcV8VJbdG9 — Greatness® (@gabrielsunny7) June 20, 2019

Congratulations Super Falcons 😍😍😍

We made it!!!

Thank you Thailand... I'm a Citizen now! 😂#FIFAWWC — Ezenmo Of Sports⚽🏸🤾 (@chidi_maestro) June 20, 2019

God! I'm shaking.

It took the Super Falcons 20 years. 20 Good years to get out a #FIFAWWC group.

A country that has never missed a world cup in 28 years.

Thank you Thailand, , but most importantly, thank you @NGSuper_Falcons. No one knows your journey. Bask in this. 💪🏽 https://t.co/kDOPAjltL1 — Janine Anthony (@Chiquadiva) June 20, 2019

Super Falcons qualify for the round of 16 of the #FIFAWWC



We owe Thailand one. They played their hearts out for Nigeria. Wonderful. — Ediye (@iamOkon) June 20, 2019

After Thailand Vs Chile



Lara walking into Super Falcons dressing room #THACHI



Congratulations Nigeria pic.twitter.com/5V9ThB54wT — The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) June 20, 2019